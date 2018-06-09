Met office issues drought alert to stakeholders

Water management strategy to avoid negative impacts of deficit rainfall stressed

Islamabad

The below normal rains recorded during January to May this year which may lead to drought like prevailing situation in some parts of the country.

During winter months from January to March, rain received -62 percent well below normal rainfall whereas in April and May it was -9.9 percent near normal and overall from January to May it was recorded as -44.9 percent normal rains over Pakistan. Due to deficit rainfall, drought like conditions have emerged over most parts of the country. The moderate to severe drought is prevailing in barani areas of Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Balochistan, Southwest Balochistan and Southeast Sindh.

Spokesman Met office, Dr. Khalid M Malik said the central belt of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Faran etc. are more likely to hit by the drought. He added that drought is not predicted after the activity of one season only but it was based on observing patterns of last many seasons. He said live stock was the most effective sector due to drought, adding that precautionary measures should be taken to ensure availability of drinking water in drought prone areas to reduce losses.

Dry conditions were observed in southern parts of the country during the past five months. This dry condition caused water stress in the agriculture areas of the country that demands availability of more supplementary irrigation water for Kharif crops, he informed.

The water availability in major reservoirs is low, however, water situation in the major dams will improve with the increase of temperature. Small dams (situated near Islamabad) are at critical level and ground water boring and wells become dry (up to the depth of 150 feet) in most areas of federal capital and Rawalpindi. It is therefore advised to all stakeholders for an immediate water management strategy to avoid negative impacts of deficit rainfall on water and agriculture sector.

The winter months (Jan-March) 2018 received 62% well below normal rainfall whereas (April-May) 2018, it was 9.9% near normal and (Jan-May) 2018, it was 44.9% below normal rainfall over Pakistan. Due to deficient rainfall, drought like conditions have been emerged in most parts of Pakistan. The moderate to severe drought is prevailing in barani area of Punjab, Lower KP, south Punjab, southwest Baluchistan and south east Sindh.

Meanwhile, it is reported that work on twelve kilometers long Ahmedabad, Gorikot water irrigation channel scheme would be started soon in Gilgit Baltistan. Special assistant to Chief Minister Muhammad Saleem has said that the project will be completed in sixteen months at cost of over sixty two million rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.

It will benefit 800 families by converting thousands kanal barren land into cultivable.

It is reported from Nawabshah that the Executive Engineer Irrigation Nasrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that due to acute shortage of water in River Indus and main Rohri Canal, the outlet canals of Nasrat Division would remain close from June 08 to June 17, 2018.

The announcement said that DS-54 X Regulator System would remain close from June 08 to June 16, 2018. The Direct Outlets (DO’s) of Nasrat Branch from Head Nasrat up to Darya Khan X Regulator, Jalbani Minor, Chhanheen Minor, Darakhi Minor and DOs of Nasrat Branch from DS Darya Khan X Regulator up to 54 X Regulator, the Hajji Minor, Right Jarri Minor, Shanar Minor, Dhoro Khanjan and Akdohi Minors would remain close from June 09 to June 17, 2018 till 6 am.Executive Engineer said that water would be released in the canal soon the water situation improves.—APP