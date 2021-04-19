Met Office forecast rainfall in Upper Sindh and Balochistan

Northeastern Balochistan and upper Sindh could receive rainfall while hot and dry weather prevailing in most parts of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted windy weather and light rainfall in Larkana and Sukkur districts in upper region of Sindh.

The Met Office has also forecast rainfall in Quetta, Sibi, Zhob, Barkhan, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Khuzdar and other areas of Balochistan.

A hot and dry weather spell ongoing in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and most other parts of the country.The weather is partly cloudy in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir regions

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for April predicted one or two heat waves in plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab during the month.

During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak temperatures are expected to remain normal in upper half of the country and slightly above normal in the south and southwest, according to the weather forecast.

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms in April, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.