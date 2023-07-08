KARACHI – Meteorological department has forecast more rains of varying intensities for parts of Sindh including the provincial metropolis during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mithi, Padidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta and surrounding areas on Saturday evening/night.

Heavy falls are also expected in Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Badin during the period. Partly cloudy/dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Sunday, partly cloudy/dry weather is expected in most districts of province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Padidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Thatta, Karachi, Dadu and surrounding areas.

Heavy falls are also expected in Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Badin during the period.

Experts have warned that occasional heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of major cities in the province.

On Saturday, parts of the province including the provincial metropolis received rainfall of varying intensities, giving much needed respite to the people from the prevailing sultry weather. The rains, however, disturbed routine life by causing urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 39 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 79 per cent. Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 38-41 C in the port city during the next couple of days.

Met office has warned that loose structures like electric poles and solar panels may damage due to high velocity winds and wet conditions. Public at large is advised to stay at safe places during the heavy rains and windy conditions.

Met office has advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.