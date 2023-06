The Met Office on Sunday forecast dust-thunderstorms or light rainfall in various districts of northern and central Sindh. Mostly hot and dry weather will prevail in various parts of Sindh.

Dust-thunderstorms and light rain expected in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Sanghar and Khairpur districts at evening or night.