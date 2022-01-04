MeT issues advisory amid rain, snow forecast in J&K

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Monday issued an advisory in view of a forecast for moder-ate to heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from January 3 late night till January 9 forenoon.

As per a communique by the IMD office Srina-gar to Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu, two Successive Western Disturbances most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas from 3rd January (late night) to 9th January (forenoon), 2022.

Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions with light rain/snow expected to commence at a few places of Kashmir from 3rd January evening and thereafter increase in its intensity & distribution is likely.—GK