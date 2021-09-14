Met Gala: Most memorable looks of the season

The Met Gala, one of the most important evenings in world fashion, is back, and we’ve seen superstars walk the red carpet in costumes that are as outrageous as they are beautiful.

The Met Gala is a New York City-based annual fundraising event hosted by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year’s fashion display at the Costume Institute begins with the Gala. Each Gala has its own distinct theme, and this year’s fundraiser’s declared subject was American Independence. The different celebrities that went down the Gala’s red carpet chose costumes that were based on their own interpretations of the subject this year. Many, on the other hand, dressed whatever they pleased.

Billie Eilish

In a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown, the famous Gen Z singer-songwriter oozed some old Hollywood charm. According to her Instagram post, one of the criteria of her wearing the gown is that the Oscar de la Renta brand would never longer use fur. “I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same,” she wrote.

Gigi Hadid

The model donned a white Prada outfit that was accented by her red hair, giving her a Jessica Rabbit feel.

Iman

Vera Wang’s beautiful gold gown was worn by the Somali-American model and actress. She also carried a book-shaped handbag with the words “Give Us Your Tired,” which is a line from the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Native American model Quannah Chasinghorse was the one participant who perfectly captured the American-inspired concept. She accessorised with native American jewellery and wore a sleek dress from the Dundas x Revolve line.

Yara Shahidi

The Harvard-educated American-Iranian actress looked stunning in a silver bespoke Dior gown with a small hood. Her ensemble was inspired by Josephine Baker, an African-American performer, part of the French resistance, and civil rights campaigner.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The American politician and activist made her Met Gala debut wearing a white gown by Brother Vellies with the political phrase ‘tax the rich’ emblazoned on the back. A protest with an authentically American theme.

Karlie Kloss

The American model donned a crimson Carolina Herrera gown with ruffled sleeves and collar.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese tennis star wore an outfit that was all about her ancestry. She donned a Louis Vuitton gown with digital watercolour painting depicting Japanese Koi fish by Osaka’s sister Mari.

Kim Kardashian

This was a look that will stick with you for all the wrong reasons. For her red carpet look, the American socialite and TV personality opted for a black Balenciaga gown, complete with matching mask and train.Kardashian’s startling appearance was a daring affair.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/