Met dept withdraws heatwave warning

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has withdrawn its heatwave forecast in Karachi. The uninterrupted flow of the sea breeze has eliminated the likelihood of a heatwave in the city, stated the Met Office on Tuesday. According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, the wind pattern has not prevailed as was expected. The possibility of a heatwave in the city is now over, he confirmed. Earlier, on May 15, the Met Office had forecast a heatwave in the metropolis beginning from May 17 and lasting till May 22. The city is not experiencing gusts of hot wind from the north-west either [as was predicted], added Sarfraz. However, according to the chief meteorologist, hot and humid weather may persist for the next two days.