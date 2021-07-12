Met Dept issues urban flooding alert as ‘strong monsoon’ hits Karachi, other parts of Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday issued an alert as the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Under the influence of this weather system Rain-wind-thundershower (with few heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) from Monday to Thursday.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdallah, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Harnai, Sukkar, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi from Monday to Friday.

Met Office warned that heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Sialkot, Narowal, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Balochistan, Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday

It also issued alert that rains could cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

It further said that the water level wile rise in the major rivers and water reservoirs.