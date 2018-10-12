Messi’s life to be portrayed in Cirque du Soleil show

Cirque du Soleil are to base a new show around the life of Argentina football great Lionel Messi, the Montreal-based group of performing artists said.

The show, which will be produced in conjunction with PopArt Music and Sony Music, will tour the world in 2019, although exact dates and venues have not been published.

It follows Cirque du Soleil extravaganzas focused on the life and careers of music artists such as the Beatles and Michael Jackson.

“It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport,” Messi, 31, said in a video on the group’s website.

“Cirque du Soleil is a family favorite of ours. I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do.”— Reuters

