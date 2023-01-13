The news of Lionel Messi facing Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh has sent Saudi Arabia into a frenzy with people clamouring to get their hands on the now sold-out tickets.

Two of the greatest players in the history of the sport will renew their storied rivalry on Junauay 19th when Messi’s PSG takes on the combined team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal with Ronaldo set to make his Saudi Arabia bow in the game.

Tickets for the 68,000-capacity King Fahd Stadium which will host the match sold out within minutes.

It will be the first time Ronaldo and Messi have squared off since Juventus defeated Barcelona at Camp Nou in December 2020.

Saudi Arabia has been waiting to see Ronaldo in action since his move to Al Nassr, as he is still serving a two-game ban imposed by the English Football Association. His embargo will be completed when he sits out Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Shabab on Saturday.

The intrigue is such that a Saudi businessman, Mushref Al-Ghamdi, is leading the bidding to watch the latest chapter in the Ronaldo and Messi rivalry with a 10 million riyals ($2.66M) offer for a ticket to the showpiece game.

The buyer of the ticket has the right to attend the winner’s ceremony after the match, enter dressing rooms, and meet the two men who for years have vied to be the world’s greatest.

There are also rumours swirling that Al Hilal will try to sign Messi to a similar contract that Ronaldo has which could see the two apply their trade in Saudi Arabia for a couple more years.

Messi leads the pairs head-to-head with 16 wins to 11 and 22 goals to 21.