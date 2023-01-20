Lionel Messi got one over his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo one more time as PSG defeated Riyadh All-Star XI 5-4 in a friendly at King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Both superstars got on the scoresheet for their respective teams with Ronaldo netting twice and Messi finding the back of the net once.

The World Cup winner was joined by Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitiké on the scoresheet for PSG while Jang Hyun-soo and Talisca were the other scorers for Riyadh All-star XI.

Messi and Ronaldo deliver in Riyadh:

With the eyes of the world on Saudi Arabia, the pair delivered once again during a game which turned out to be more physical than anticipated.

Messi opened the scoring in just the 3rd minute after a deft finish over goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais who was also the shot-stopper when Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in the World Cup.

Ronaldo, making his debut since moving to Al Nassr, equalised for his team in the 34th minute from the penalty spot after beating former teammate Keylor Navas in the goal.

Juan Bernat was then sent off as tempers scaled between the two sides before PSG restored their advantage in the 43rd minute through Marquinhos.

Ronaldo sent the crowd into a frenzy with his second goal before halftime after putting away his own rebound as the teams went into the break 2-2.

Goals galore in the second half:

The goals did not stop coming after half-time.

Ramos turned in a Mbappe cross before Jang replied with a near-post header from a corner to make it 3-3 just three minutes apart from each other.

Mbappe scored a penalty on the hour mark to it 4-3 before being taken off along with teammates Messi and Neymar with Ronaldo also making way.

Ekitike then extended PSG’s lead to 5-3 before Anderson Talisca’s last-minute goal completed the scoreline.

The PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI friendly was a poignant moment in the footballing world as it may have been the last time Messi and Ronaldo squared off against each other.

The combined 12-time Ballon d’Or winners now turn their attention to their clubs in Saudi Arabia and France.