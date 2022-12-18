Lionel Messi finally lifted the only trophy missing from his cabinet as Argentina defeated France on penalties in an all-time classic final at Lusail Stadium to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.

The 35-year-old, who confirmed earlier that this was his last international match, joins the great Diego Maradona in delivering a World Cup to his home nation, their third in total since last winning it in 1986.

In a game of two halves, Messi and Angel Di Maria gave their side a comfortable lead before Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the dying stages of the second half to send the game into extra time.

The enthralling tussle continued for 30 more minutes as Messi looked to have sealed the win with his second goal of the game.

Mbbape once again rallied his team with his second penalty to complete his hat trick as the final headed to spot-kicks.

Emilio Martinez was the hero once again as Argentina won the shootout 4-2 to win the tournament.

Argentina’s fast start in the FIFA World Cup Final:

Argentina started the better side and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Messi put away a penalty after Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele.

Di Maria then turned scorer himself in the 36th minute when he put away a brilliant team move to double his side’s lead.

France’s Comeback:

France looked to be headed towards a limp defeat until the 80th minute when Mbappe scored his first from the penalty spot after substitute Kolo Muani won a penalty.

The tide changed completely after that and Mbappe added his second just a minute later to equalise the scoreline and send the match into extra time.

Extra Time Drama:

The riveting drama continued for 30 more minutes as Messi scored his second in the 108th minute to once again bring Argentina to glory but his PSG teammate was not going to let him off that easy.

Mbappe won and converted his second penalty in the 118th minute to become just the second person in the history of World Cup finals to score a hat trick.

France could have won the match outright only for Emiliano Martinez to deny them a win.

Martinez’s Shootout Heroics:

Mbappe and Messi scored their spot kicks to start the shootout before Martinez denied Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni and Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes did not miss.

Gonzalo Montiel then scored from his effort to help Argentina win the FIFA World Cup.

Each of the last three reigning champions to reach the World Cup final have failed to win it with France joining Argentina in 1990 and Brazil in 1998.