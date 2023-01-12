Lionel Messi scored on his return to PSG and get the defending champions back on track in Ligue 1 with a win over Angers at home.

The World Cup winner was named in the starting XI for the first time since leading his side to victory in Qatar having recently returned from an extended break.

PSG, who came into the Ligue 1 contest on the back of a detrimental defeat to Lens, needed a response befitting a champion. They had to wait just five minutes to take the lead as Hugo Ekitike turned home Nordi Mukiele’s whipped-in cross from the centre of the penalty area to put the hosts in control of the game.

Angers mounted a comeback bid in the second half with Abdallah Sima wasting their best chance. Messi was at hand to punish his miss after scoring his side’s second in the 72nd minute with Mukiele turning a provider for a second time on the night.

PSG was threatened little the rest of the way as Angers succumbed to their 10th straight loss which leaves them stranded in the last place on the league table.

On the other hand, PSG restored their six points cushion over Lens in second place after they were held 2-2 by Strasbourg.

With Kylian Mbappe set to return from his break as well to complete the Messi, Neymar and Mbappe trio, the French champions once again look like favourites to run away with the league.