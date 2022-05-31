Argentina and PSG’s superstar Lionel Messi has thrown his support behind Karim Benzema for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Benzema just concluded his best season for Real Madrid since his arrival 13 years ago.

The Frenchman scored 44 goals with 15 assists in all competitions helping Madrid win the La Liga and Champions League double while topping the scoring charts in each competition with 27 and 15 goals respectively.

He also tied Real great Raul on total goals scored for the club and only trails Cristiano Ronaldo in that category.

“There are no doubts; it’s very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up victorious in the Champions League,” Messi said on Argentine television.

“He was fundamental in all the matches from the round of 16 onwards. I think there is no doubt this year.”

Benzema was also responsible for knocking out Messi’s PSG in this year’s competition.

The Ballon d’Or award for the best football player in the world will be presented on Oct. 17, with the nominees set to be revealed on Aug. 12.

The criteria for the award has been revamped and it will now be awarded on the basis of a regular-season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

A Ballon d’Or for Benzema will cushion the blow even further of Kylian Mbappe deciding to stay at PSG.

The last player from Madrid to win the award was Luka Modric while Zidane was the last Frenchman to get his hands on the coveted prize.