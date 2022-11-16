Argentina’s Lionel Messi has named his favourites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Brazil, England and France topping his list for the coveted trophy.

“Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams,” Messi told South American Federation Conmebol.

“If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest”.

“But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen.”

Messi will lead Argentina in his fifth World Cup with the team which is expected to be his last but did not count his side as one of the favourites to lift the trophy come December 18th.

The Copa America champions are on a 35-game unbeaten streak coming into the tournament and are seen as major contenders by pundits and fellow players alike.

“We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little,” he said.

Argentina will open their Group C campaign with a game against Saudi Arabia before facing Mexico and Poland.

“We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other.”

The 35-year-old’s ultimate dream almost became a reality in 2014 but his side was beaten in the final by Germany in extra time.