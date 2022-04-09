Messi, Neymar, Mbappe help PSG thrash Clermont

In Clermont, PSG were unstoppable despite a mediocre first half.

Neymar put them ahead after six minutes, firing home with a low crossed shot after being set up by Lionel Messi.

Messi also set up the second for Mbappe, who beat Desmas from inside the box with a clinical half volley in the 19th minute.

Clermont, however, hit back just before halftime when Saif-Eddine Khaoui’s cross was met by Dossou, who found the back of the net with a right-footed effort from the penalty spot.

PSG were then unstoppable in the second half.

Neymar put them 3-1 up with a penalty after a foul on Mbappe in the 72nd minute, two minutes before the French international added a fourth, dribbling past the keeper after being set up by Neymar to tap the ball into the empty net.

Six minutes later, Mbappe was at it again, benefiting from a nice combination between Messi and Neymar to curl a shot into the top corner.

Seven minutes from time, Mbappe rushed into the area and his pass was collected by Neymar who coolly finished it off from close range to cap off a dominant night for the visitors.