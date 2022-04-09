Messi, Neymar, Mbappe help PSG thrash Clermont

Lionel Messi’s hattrick of assists and Neymar and Mbappe’ trebles of goals helped PSG thrash Clermont 6-1 away from home.
It was another reminder of what the trios potential could have been after what has largely been a disappointing season for the French footballing giants.
Mbappe, who scored two and set up two last weekend against Lorient, struck both sides of the interval, just like Neymar, to take his league season tally to 20 and put PSG on 71 points from 31 games, 15 points clear of second-placed Rennes.
In Clermont, PSG were unstoppable despite a mediocre first half.
Neymar put them ahead after six minutes, firing home with a low crossed shot after being set up by Lionel Messi.
Messi also set up the second for Mbappe, who beat Desmas from inside the box with a clinical half volley in the 19th minute.
Clermont, however, hit back just before halftime when Saif-Eddine Khaoui’s cross was met by Dossou, who found the back of the net with a right-footed effort from the penalty spot.
PSG were then unstoppable in the second half.
Neymar put them 3-1 up with a penalty after a foul on Mbappe in the 72nd minute, two minutes before the French international added a fourth, dribbling past the keeper after being set up by Neymar to tap the ball into the empty net.
Seven minutes from time, Mbappe rushed into the area and his pass was collected by Neymar who coolly finished it off from close range to cap off a dominant night for the visitors.