Messi, Neymar, Mbappe help PSG rout Lorient

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored in the same game to help PSG rout Lorient at home.

It was the first time since the much talked about trio was assembled that all three have been on the scoresheet in the same game, putting some of their disappointments behind them.

Kylian Mbappe was the most impressive of the three as the forward scored two and set up three other goals as Paris Saint-Germain demolished the visitors 5-1.

PSG went ahead after a fine combination between Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe in the 12th minute. The French forward collected a pass from Messi and flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who beat Matthieu Dreyer from close range.

Mbappe doubled the advantage after 28 minutes with a clinical shot at the near post before Messi came close to adding a third before half-time but his outstretched leg could only deflect a high ball from Neymar just wide of the goal

Lorient was given a lifeline early in the second half when a back pass from Achraf Hakimi was picked up by Terem Moffi who easily beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to halve the deficit.

Mbappe eased the concerns and restored a two-goal lead with another shot at the near post, from just outside the area this time.

The Parc des Princes crowd came to the boil again six minutes later as Mbappe powered through Lorient’s half and found Messi with a cut-back inside the area. The Argentine fired into the roof of the net to put the result beyond doubt.

Mbappe finished off the PSG rout of Lorient in style with a precise through-ball to set up Neymar as the Brazilian fired home a low shot in the last minute.

The result put PSG on 68 points from 30 games, 12 ahead of second-placed Marseille while Lorient remains in 16th place on 28 points.