Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe put last week’s drama behind them to help PSG rout Lille and continue their imperious start to the season away from home.

Achraf Hakimi joined Messi, Neymar (2) and Mbappe (3) as the goalscorers during the 7-1 win which included the fastest goal to start a Ligue 1 game since 1992 by Mbappe.

The French striker opened the scoring just eight seconds from kickoff after being sent through by a pitch-perfect pass from Lionel Messi to signal the rout.

After some close chances which they could not put away, PSG added a second when Messi deftly slotted the ball home from a cutback by Nuno Mendes in the 27th minute. There was still time for Hakimi and Neymar to add their name to the scoresheet before the first-half whistle.

Neymar added his second in the 52nd minute but a sluggishness by PSG allowed Lille to score their only goal of the game through Jonathan Bamba in the 54th minute.

Even with the result secured, Mbappe fired in two more goals to complete his hat-trick and the 7-1 scoreline.

PSG have now scored an astounding 17 goals in winning their first three games of the season and sit two points above Lens and Marseille.

After a couple of drab seasons by their standards, the club seems to have been revitalised under their new coach as they continue to chase the elusive Champions League trophy.