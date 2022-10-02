Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were on target as PSG beat Nice 2-1 at home to stay ahead of the competition in Ligue 1.

Christophe Galtier, the former Nice boss, decided to leave Mbappe on the bench after his international break duty with France and the Champions League clash away at Benfica to come.

His absence was not felt early on as Messi found the back of the net in the 28th minute with a perfectly placed freekick which left Kasper Schmeichel rooted to the spot. The goal was Argentine’s seventh of the season in all competitions for PSG this season putting his struggles with the team behind him.

The visitors, though, struck back through Gaetan Laborde shortly after half time with PSG’s defences at fault as Youcef Atal’s cross bounced all the way across to Laborde at the back post who headed past Gianluigi Donnarumma to equalise for his side.

Galtier then turned to his ace Mbappe to deliver the goods once again.

Nice, however, contained to hold on despite the star-studded attack of PSG hammering their efforts towards the goal. They finally relented in the 83rd minute as Nordi Mukiele made his way into the box and delivered a cut-back pass to Mbappe who stroked home easily to seal three points for his side.

The win takes PSG to the top of Ligue 1 table once again ahead ofMarseille.