Lionel Messi continued his rich vein of form to lead PSG to a comeback win over Troyes at home.

The Argentina maestro scored once and assisted one goal as the Parisians beat the visitors 4-3 in a charged-up affair.

Troyes struck first through Mama Balade who took advantage of PSG’s porous backline to score the opener in just the 3rd minute.

Carlos Soler restored the parity in the 24th minute after rounding the keeper before the game settled into a pattern of PSG dominating the possession and the visitors looking to hit on the counter.

Balde managed to get his second early in the second half again taking advantage of lackadaisical defence to send the upset bells ringing at Parc de Princes.

Their lead lasted just three minutes as Messi blasted a strike from long-range into the back of the net to equalise with his 7th goal of the season before playing a defence-splitting pass minutes later to Neymar who scored to put the home side in front.

Kylian Mbappe then put away a penalty in the 77th minute to seemingly put his side at ease but a tense finally was set up after Ante Palaversa found scored his side’s third in the 88th minute.

PSG managed to hold on for the 4-3 win but Troyes became the first side to score three goals in Paris since Bourdeaux managed to do so in 2020.

The leaders now move five points clear of Lens with 35 points from 13 games and with Messi firing on all cylinders, look to seal another Ligue 1 title as early as possible.