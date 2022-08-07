Lionel Messi led an inspired PSG to a 5-0 win over Clermont in their Ligue 1 opener away from home, which augurs well for their campaign.

Both the club and the Argentinian failed to live up to the expectations of many in the previous season resulting in the ouster of then-PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

His replacement, Christophe Galtier, has gotten off to a remarkable start having already secured the Trophee des Champions last week and following that up with this impressive win.

Other than Messi’s brace, Neymar, Achraf Hakimi, and Marquinhos also got on the scoresheet.

With Mbappe out with an injury in the Ligue 1 opener for PSG, Christophe Galtier handed Ligue 1 debuts for PSG to summer arrivals Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike, and Nordi Mukiele.

The visitors took just nine minutes to get in front as Messi brilliantly flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who finished an excellent move. Hakimi scored midway through the first half from a lightning counterattack before Marquinhos added a third via a header from a Neymar free-kick.

Messi then scored his team’s fourth goal from another Neymar assist before the Argentinian maestro capped off an excellent performance with a stunning bicycle kick goal, chesting a pass from Leandro Paredes before turning it into the back of the net.

With Mbappe extending his contract with the club this summer, the owners and the supporters of PSG will be hoping for a much-improved team this summer that can challenge for the elusive Champions League and if this result is any indication of what is to come, those dreams may soon come true.