Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Lyon away from home to open up some breathing space at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

PSG came into the game knowing Marseille, their closest challengers, had been held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Rennais earlier on the day and a win would give them some respite at the top of the table.

They responded as such going ahead after just five minutes when Neymar found Messi with a pass and the Argentine notched his fourth goal of the season with a first-time shot from inside the box.

Things could have been a lot worse for Lyon if not for Anthony Lopes who managed to hold off the feared trio of PSG for the rest of the game. The Portuguese denied Messi once before another of the Argentine’s efforts was cleared off the line.

Lopes held off efforts from Neymar and Messi late on to keep his side in the game. Lyon were almost rewarded for their resistance when Moussa Dembele headed a ball towards goal only to be denied by Marquinhos.

The hosts never managed to threaten again, giving the Ligue 1 champions another vital win. Christophe Galtier’s side now sits atop the table with 22 points from eight games, still without a loss this season, with Marseille in second with 20 points.