Lionel Messi scored for a second successive game to help Argentina stay alive in the FIFA World Cup with a win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium.

The Argentine captain broke the deadlock in his side’s must-win game in the 64th minute before Enzo Fernandez ensured all three points with a strike that upstaged his own captain in the 87th minute.

After their stunning 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener, Argentina knew that a defeat against Mexico would see them eliminated from the competition while a draw would leave their hopes hanging by a thread.

Despite their best efforts, Mexico frustrated Argentina with physical play with neither side willing to take the early initiative as the first half concluded without much excitement.

With time ticking along, Messi took it upon himself to produce another magical finish to put his side ahead. The 35-year-old found the needed space in front of Mexico’s goal and unleashed an unstoppable effort from 20 yards out for the first goal.

Argentina took control of the game from there and Enzo Fernandez killed things off with a wonderful curling shot to secure a vital result for his side.

The win over Mexico leaves Argentina second in Group C with three points behind Poland who are their next opponents in the World Cup.

A win will guarantee their place in the next stage.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help France reach the Round of 16 with a 2-1 win against Denmark.