Lionel Messi is likely out of the highly anticipated PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League match after suffering a hamstring injury, joining Kylian Mbappe on the side-lines.

Messi reportedly injured his hamstring in PSG’s Coupe de France defeat to Marseille which will likely keep him out of action against the German champions.

PSG will rest him for their upcoming game against Monaco in hopes that he can be ready for the Bavarains’ visit to Parc des Princes on Wednesday (PKT).

Kylian Mbappe is already missing from the lineup of the Frech Champions due to his own knee injury.

Without the 24-year-old, Christophe Galtier was leaning on Messi and Neymar, as the team’s two most decorated players, to carry them through their champions league clash which has now likely been ruled out.

The former Barcelona man has enjoyed a great season on both the domestic and international front, bagging 28 goal contributions for PSG and winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022.

In some respite for the Parisians, Neymar, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos who returned to the fold in PSG’s defeat to Marseille will be able to feature against the Germans as they attempt to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown this season.

PSG has continued to struggle in games since the turn of the year with the absence of their star players a key ingredient in their slow start. Despite leading the Ligue 1, their prospects of winnings the elusive European trophy appear bleak.

Bayern Munich, who have not had a stellar year themselves, will be hoping the absences of Messi and Mbappe can help them land a decisive blow on PSG ahead of the reverse fixture in Germany on March 9th.