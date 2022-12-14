Lionel Messi has said that Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar will be his last game for Argentina.

Messi, while talking to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole, confirmed the news.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi said.

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” added the Argentine captain.

The 35-year-old turned in another man-of-the-match display to help his side beat Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal at the Lusail Stadium.

After scoring his 11th World Cup goal in that match, he surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s highest scorer in the competition’s history while he tied the great Diego Maradona in assists (8) in the same game.

Messi, who is playing at his fifth World Cup, which surpasses the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano, will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

“It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all,” Messi added.

“We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we’re going to give everything to try to make it happen this time.”

Messi also made the 2014 World Cup final with Argentina but fell short of the target against Germany.

The Albiceleste await either Morocco or France in the final.