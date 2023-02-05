Messi carries PSG past Toulouse

Lionel Messi scored for a second game running to help PSG eke past Toulouse at home as their sketchy form in the Ligue 1 continued.

Without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the world cup winner had to shoulder the attacking duties but the home appeared disjointed once again in the opening half.

The visitors took full advantage to open the scoring in the 20th minute when Branco van den Boomen beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from a freekick.

Marquinhos almost drew PSG level but his attempt from a Messi freekick hit the post but Toulouse were not that lucky just five minutes later when Hakimi curled a wonderous strike into the back of the net past Maxime Dupé.

Lionel Messi then beat the French goalkeeper once again in the 58th minute with an equally impressive curling shot that nestled into the bottom corner.

The home side did not surrender any chances after taking the decisive lead and came closer to adding a third in the added time only for the post to deny them again.

PSG, with 54 points from 22 games, moves eight clear of Marseille who play Nice tomorrow.

However, with Bayern Munich waiting in the Champions League, Christophe Galtier may need to iron out some chinks in the PSG armour if they stand any chance of progressing.