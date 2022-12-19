Lionel Messi has reportedly changed his mind about retirement from international football after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

The 35-year-old had earlier called the final at Lusail Stadium his last game in the famous White and Blue striped shirt but seems to have had a change of heart after experiencing the ecstasy of winning the footballing spectacle.

While talking to an Argentine TV station, Messi said he still has a lot left to give Argentina.

“I love football, it’s what I do,” he said.

“I enjoy being in the national team and want to continue by experiencing a few more games as a world champion.”

“Obviously I wanted to cap my career with this and I can’t ask for anything more.”

Messi scored twice in the final and in the penalty shootout to help his side lift the trophy after 36 years which cemented his place among the footballing greats.

Argentina’s defender Lisandro Martinez had earlier said in a separate interview that the team will now allow the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to walk away after the final.

The Albiceleste have found a winning formula and a united team which has banished years of hurt for their captain which may have forced him to change his mind.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach, also does not want to hear any retirement talk surrounding Messi and wants the forward to be in the 2026 World Cup squad.

“First of all, we need to save him a spot for the next World Cup 2026,” he said.

“If he wants to keep playing, he’ll be with us. I think that he’s more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing for Argentina or not, or what he wants to do with his career.