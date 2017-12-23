Message from Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan on the occasion of His Majesty The Emperor’s Birthday

On the auspicious occasion of the 84th Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, it is a pleasure and a privilege for me to address the Pakistani people. On this festive occasion, on behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to extend my best wishes and gratitude to the leadership and the people of Pakistan for their messages of felicitations and celebrations on the birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan.

Japan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan established their diplomatic relations in April 28, 1952. Since this year marks the 65th anniversary of the close and cordial relationship shared by Japan and Pakistan, I am very happy that the bilateral relations between our two countries have strengthened over the years. As the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, my priority is to further develop and deepen our long standing and warmly cherished mutual cooperation.

His Majesty Emperor Akihito was born on 23rd December, 1933 as the first son of the late Emperor Hirohito (Showa). People in Japan celebrate the day as a national holiday.

The Imperial Household of Japan is the oldest now existing lineage in the world, dating more than 2000 years back. Since his accession to the throne as the 125th Emperor in January 1989, His Majesty Emperor Akihito has been working as the symbol of Japan, for peace and stability of the country and for further strengthening friendship with foreign countries.

It should be noted that in 1962, Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress visited Pakistan as then Their Imperial Highnesses the Crown Prince and Princess.

Japan has remained as one of the major bilateral development partners to Pakistan since 1954, extending assistance in multifaceted sectors of development. This includes Yen Loan Assistance for development projects, grant assistance for social sector projects and technical cooperation for technology transfer and human resource development.

Japan has been supporting Pakistan’s economic and social development for many years, focusing on quality growth, human development, health systems, education, disaster management, security and climate change. Japan will continue to be with Pakistan so that Pakistan will achieve strong economic growth and build a stable and sustainable society.

I am very happy to note that the current relationship has been strengthened with the passage of time, becoming increasingly multifaceted. Japan and Pakistan share a similarity in valuing their own traditional culture.

Cultural and human exchanges are the very foundation for the relationship from a long term perspective, so I actively support events and programs which encourage understanding and harmony between the two communities. To mark the 65th anniversary, our Embassy has organized a variety of cultural events in many cities of Pakistan. I would definitely be happy to see both our countries and our peoples working together towards promoting democracy, economy, culture, education, and so on.

Since this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, we must renew ourselves to further develop our close ties in this commemorative year. We should make a firm resolve to deepen our cherished ties which will amplify the welfare of both peoples.

Long Live Japan Pakistan Friendship.

