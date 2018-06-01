Messages on 29th Anniversary Celebrations of Daily Pakistan Observer

Message by H.E. Mr. Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on 29th Anniversary Celebrations of Daily Pakistan Observer

I am very pleased to know that Pakistan Observer has successfully completed 29 years of its life and has now entered into 30th year of its publication. On this auspicious occasion, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Observer for achieving this milestone.

Since I arrived in Pakistan as an Ambassador of Japan, I have been receiving Pakistan Observer in our office and found the newspaper very credible, informative and responsible while covering national and international issues.

Japan and Pakistan have been enjoying cordial and friendly relations since 1952, when the two nations established their diplomatic relations. I am glad to note that Pakistan Observer has been very supportive to the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan for furthering these relations in its given capacity.

I once again congratulate the management and entire team of Pakistan Observer for completing 29 glorious years. I hope that we continue to work together in the future as well, to strengthen further the Japan-Pakistan relations.

Subject: MESSAGE OF HONORABLE GOVERNOR PUNJAB.

It is most heartening to learn that the Pakistan Observer is reaching its important and worthy milestone of completing its twenty eight years, serving the utmost important field of media. It has truly come a long way from its solitary Islamabad edition to become the only national English newspaper being published from all the provincial capitals, besides the capital of Azad Kashmir. Having personally followed the steady progress of the newspapers and observed its big standards of objectivity and reflection of an independent and worthy nationalistic policy makes it a role model publication.

While Pakistan Observer has been continuously striving to serve the national cause and promoting the ideology of Pakistan it has been also regularly focusing on the issues of education and health.

Let me join you on this, happy and memorable occasion of wishing you best of luck to keep this torch of hope burning bright.

(MALIK MUHAMMAD RAFIQUE RAJWANA)

GOVERNOR PUNJAB

H.E. Mr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra

Governor KPK

It gives me immense pleasure to note that Pakistan Observer is embarking upon the 29th year of its journey towards promoting highest journalistic values in the country. Emerging as the strong defender of the ideological frontier of Pakistan, the newspaper has been following the high standards of objectivity from the day one and its reflection of an independent and worthy nationalistic policy makes it a role model publication of the country. The Pakistan Observer, besides striving to serve the national cause, has also been regularly focusing on the issues of education and health as well as the burning issues of militancy and terrorism in various parts of the country. It is amongst the few of the papers which are also promoting the Islamic values in the country. Pakistan Observer has the credit of vehemently countering the negative and poisonous propaganda of the enemies and hostile countries against Pakistan through its series of write-ups and editorials on a regular basis. I share this joyous and memorable occasion with the management and workers of Pakistan Observer and wish Good Luck amid the hope that the Paper would continue holding the national cause supreme and maintain its high standards of objectivity and above all the credibility, for which Pakistan Observer is known for.

I extend my heartfelt greetings to the management and staff of the Daily Pakistan observer, the only English newspaper of the capital on successful completion of 29 years of its journey. In fact Pakistan Observer has always been providing in depth news, balanced analysis and candid opinions in every realm of domestic and international affairs and playing an active model in the development of the country and upholding truth. The paper has brought forward impartial and objective comment about the friendly countries with particular reference to Muslim states as well as China. While over the past 65 years, China-Pakistan relations have gone through the test of time and set an perfect example for state-to-state relations and the friendship between the people of two countries, the China as Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further Cemented the ties between the two most trust worthy countries. With CPEC has already entered to full implementation with tangible progress of Which 17 early projects are under construction, I believe China-Pakistan Relations will reach a new altitude. I am confident that Observer would continue playing an important role as the professional standard of all the Pakistani news agency and a faithful defendant of the interest of Pakistani people, and make a great success in the future. I hope it would also continue keeping the national interests supreme and contribute to the development of the country with special reference to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and highlight our efforts to materialize the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran khan in bringing real change in the society. I wish the management and staff of Pakistan Observer a very best of luck in their future endeavors.