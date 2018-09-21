Lahore

The PML President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have said that by offering the greatest sacrifice along with Ahle Bait, the grandson of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Imam Hussain gave message of steadfastness for truth and righteousness.

They said that we should also adopt the Shabeeri character for upholding the country and the nation and confronting the challenges because the Karabala tragedy also gives a message that those who offer great sacrifice for great objectives live forever. In their messages of Youm-e-Ashur, they further said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA ) and his colleagues have also given us the lesson not to worry about number of enemy, power and weaponry.—INP

