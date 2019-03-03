Message of Peace

The captured Indian pilot Abhay Nandan, who intruded into Pakistan airspace, has been sent back to India as a peace gesture. Pakistan is taking steps for peace every time but Indian media said that Pakistan has released the pilot under pressure. Crazy Indian media every time creates anti-Pakistan feelings. But people of both countries want peace. The move to release the pilot was taken on the orders of PM Imran Khan and portrayed as a peace gesture on part of Pakistan and hailed by the world community as a bold step.

Now the ball is in Indian court, will they respond positively and will they promote peace. Because everyone know that it’s Modi’s election strategy to get sympathy vote by fanning anti-Pakistan feelings. But this time he will not be going to win elections. Because IK presented soft image of Pakistan as a peace-loving country. Many Indian players, politicians, journalist said that IK has won the moral war against Modi.

We would urge the Indian Premier not to throw the whole region into chaos just for his own political interests i.e. to win the general election and retain the PM slot. As a peace loving people, we expect that wise counsel would prevail upon and India will give a positive response to the peace message of Pakistan.

MANSOOR AHMED JAMALI

Islamabad

