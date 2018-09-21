Message of Karbala

The story of Islam is simple but colourful, it began with Ismail (AS) and ended with Hussain (AS). The religion of Islam that reached us is the result of sacrifices. A look at the Islamic calendar makes this concept clear when we learn that our year begins and ends with sacrifice. The last month of the Islamic year, ‘Zilhujjah’ refreshes the memories about the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his dearest son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. And the first month ‘Muharram’ invokes the memories of the battle of Karbala wherein sacred family members of Prophet (PBUH) under the leadership of Prophet’s grandson Imam Hussein (RA) laid down their lives and refused to compromise on their scrupulous stand. Literally, they watered the field of Islam with their pious blood to maintain its pristine and to provide it everlasting liveliness.

The tragedy of Karbala has profound significance for all Muslims. It has left such an impact that even after hundreds of years it is fresh in our minds. It has not only influenced Muslims but non-Muslims as well, for it was not the battle for gaining power or to conquest a territory. It was a clash between monarchy and Khilafat (Islamic mode of government based on consultation, selective democracy, and piety). It was a war between justice and oppression and purely a courageous act of opposing falsehood, dictatorship, and cruelty. Allama Iqbal explains the philosophy of this battle as, “Imam Hussein’s only aim behind refusing to give allegiance to Yazeed was to uphold the truth and the glory of Islam.” It is clear from the fact that when he left Medina for Mecca, he had a small band of his kith and kin, including sisters and children with him. If he had envisaged raging a political war, he would not have taken such people with him.

ZEESHAN RASOOL KHAN

Via email

