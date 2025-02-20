Message Mo Yahya Resident Coordinator for the United Nations in Pakistan

Pakistan, a nation marked by diverse cultures, languages, and landscapes, has faced numerous obstacles in its pursuit of social justice.

From economic instability to environmental crises and natural disasters, the people of Pakistan have demonstrated remarkable resilience.

Yet, despite these challenges, the government and people of Pakistan continue to strive for equal opportunities, justice, and dignity for all.In these times of hardship, it is critical that we recognize the transformative efforts needed to ensure that no one is left behind.

We must move toward a future where all people, regardless of their socio-economic status, gender, or geographic location, have access to the resources and opportunities they deserve. This can only be achieved by prioritizing the most vulnerable members of our society, those often excluded from mainstream progress, including women, children, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities.

The focus on integrated and targeted approaches is essential to this mission. These efforts must include social protection, the creation of decent jobs, fostering economic competitiveness, and ensuring inclusivity and respect for fundamental rights through good governance. These principles are not just ideals; they are the cornerstones upon which a just and prosperous society must be built.

When we focus on the most vulnerable, we create a foundation for sustainable development that benefits everyone.Community-led development and initiatives have an essential role in bringing about meaningful and lasting change.

By empowering communities and giving them the tools to drive their own progress, we ensure that development is not just top-down but is rooted in the very needs and aspirations of the people. Local knowledge, leadership, and collective action are powerful forces for transformation, and it is through these avenues that we can achieve true equity.The Government of Pakistan has shown its political ownership and commitment to ensuring social justice through the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027.

This framework outlines a comprehensive, country-led approach that aligns the collective efforts of UN organizations with Pakistan’s national priorities. Through this partnership, we can accelerate progress toward a more just and equitable society by focusing on human rights, social protection, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.The UNSDCF emphasizes the importance of collective action, collaboration, and local ownership, while also recognizing the need for enhanced institutional capacity and policy coherence to create the most impact. It highlights that the pursuit of social justice is not merely an aspiration, but an imperative that calls for coordinated efforts at all levels.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres aptly said, “The pursuit of social justice is at the core of the United Nations’ global mission to promote development and human dignity.”The UN remains steadfast in its efforts to address disparities and inequalities and to ensure that social justice is a reality for all.