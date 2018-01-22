Message given by Sufis is based on injunctions of Holy Quran

Melaad-e-Mustafa, Haq Bahoo conference

Staff Reporter

Islahee Jamaat & Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen of shrine Hazrat Sultan Bahoo RA organized Annual Melaad e Mustafa and Haq Bahoo conference at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad. Patron-in-chief Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali presided over the conference.

Secretary General of Jamaat and Tanzeem Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali addressed the auspicious gathering. He said that there is no denying the fact that the message given by Sufis is directly in concordance with the injunctions of the Holy Quran.

They manifested pragmatic precepts of the Holy Quran. Most of the literature written by Sufis is full of Quranic verses with a rich pool of the sayings of the Holy Prophet. Our society today is facing an acute shortage of ethics followed by insincerity. Lack of Akhlaq and Iklas are among major positives. Our society is declining today. In this respect, these two things are vehemently propagated by contemporary Sufis.

He said muslims are at the mercy of proxy wars. Weapons are beings used to make money. Human bloods has been cheaper than any other commodity. International community is silent over the persecution of Muslims in Kashmir and Myanmar just because of their economic interests. Middle East is burning only due to the negligence as well as hegemonic designs prevalent in world politics.

He further stated that Sufis are such towing personalities who manifest Islam in letter and spirit. Their style of love, peace and harmony is the need of the hour. Quran is evident that how Paraoh and his companions were first destroyed and then made a mark for the rest of the generations.

Today’s event is a landmark event in this regard. Such event will help a great deal in manifesting the true picture of Islam while completely disregarding the menace of racism followed by terror.