Message Chaudhry Salik Hussain Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

Our vision for Pakistan is one where every individual, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background, has the right to live with respect, free from discrimination.

As we commemorate this day, we must recognize that the pursuit of social justice is not merely an ideal, it is a fundamental pillar of our nation’s political and social fabric.

Over the years, the Government of Pakistan has demonstrated strong political ownership in ensuring that social justice becomes an integral part of our development framework. Through legal reforms, we have worked tirelessly to safeguard the rights of vulnerable workers, including those in the informal economy, farmers, migrant workers, refugees, and the transgender community, groups that have long been left behind in the socio-economic landscape.

In the face of immense challenges, the government has undertaken significant labour law reforms aimed at acknowledging the rights of vulnerable workers. The ratification of international labour standards has been central to these efforts. Pakistan has made notable strides in protecting workers in sectors traditionally characterized by exploitation. We recognize that our formal and informal economies must be brought in line with these standards to ensure that all workers, regardless of their sector or status, enjoy basic protections and opportunities for upward mobility.

While progress has been made, there is no denying the vast scale of the task ahead of us. With a population of over 250 million people, reaching every citizen with the protections and opportunities they deserve is a monumental challenge. But it is a challenge we are ready to face. Our commitment to social justice requires that we engage all sectors of society, government, civil society, the private sector, and international partners, working hand in hand to remove barriers and create pathways for inclusion

In pursuit of these goals, the National Coalition for Social Justice stands as a beacon of hope. This initiative is the cornerstone of our effort to promote progressive labour policies and ensure that vulnerable groups are not left behind. By integrating the principles of equity, social protection, and human dignity into national policies, we are creating an ecosystem where justice is not a distant dream but a living reality. Through this coalition, we aim to promote the formalization of the informal economy, which often excludes millions of workers from accessing basic rights and protections. We are offering businesses incentives to formalize their operations while providing informal workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to transition into the formal labour market.

The empowerment of women remains a central focus of our social justice agenda. Despite significant challenges, we are working to increase female labour force participation by promoting policies that encourage women’s economic empowerment and secure their rights in the workplace. From skill-building initiatives to creating safe and supportive work environments, our approach is designed to give women the tools they need to succeed and thrive. Let us remember the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

The Decent Work Country Programme for Pakistan 2023-2027 is another strategic initiative driving our vision of social justice. This program focuses on addressing the needs of vulnerable communities, including youth, women, persons with disabilities, and marginalized groups. Key priorities under this program include skills development, improving employability, expanding social protection coverage, enhancing occupational safety, and reforming labour laws to ensure the protection of all workers.

We are also committed to integrating the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) into our efforts. This framework aligns our national priorities with the global commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Pakistan’s political will to advance social justice is firmly aligned with this agenda, and we are determined to ensure that the promise of “leaving no one behind” becomes a reality for all citizens.

Our efforts are not without obstacles. The enormity of our task requires sustained political will, comprehensive reforms, and the active participation of all stakeholders.

The Government of Pakistan urges everyone to join this collective mission to achieve social justice for all. Your engagement, whether through advocacy, policy development, or grassroots activism, is essential to creating a more just and inclusive society.

The road to a truly inclusive society will take time, but we must remain committed to addressing the systemic inequalities that hinder the realization of social justice.