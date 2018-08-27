Merry Pehchan Pakistan’s was organized under PIA Scouts

Staff Reporter

(Merry Pechan Pakistan) ceremony was organized under PIA Boy Scouts. Advisor PIA and Air Voice Martial Noor Abbas was the Chief Guest. He said while addressing scouts that Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal were obliging of Pakistan. Pakistan is not only a symbol of independence and autonomy for us. Rather, the covenant of history also highlights.

Let us pledge to be true to Pakistani, dignity and prosperity of the country with a commitment. Mr. Sarfraz Ahmed Captain Pakistan Cricket Team, Mr. Moen Khan Former Captain, Mr. Mumtaz Zubairi Chief Engineer and Assistant Provincial Commissioner, Provincial Secretary Mr. Shamas Khan, and other Provincial Officials Mr. Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadri, Muhammad Ayyaz, Tariq Ansari, Abdul Raouf was the Guest of honor of ceremony. Provincial Secretary Mr. Shamas Khan presented the Welcome address.

According to press note by provincial spokesman the (13) district Scout headquarters Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar where Inaugurated Programs across the country. Rover Scouts, Boys, Shaheen and Girl Scouts participated in various contests. And planted thousands of plants in plantation campaign organized by district headquarters.

