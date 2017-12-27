It is time to say Merry Christmas. Also, it is time to remember the teachings of Jesus Christ. According to Mark 12:31, Jesus said, ~ “Love your neighbour as yourself.” This is the secrets of our survival. A machine is built by assembling separate parts. Thus, every mechanical part needs to cooperate with its neighbouring parts to ensure smooth running of a machine. If a part starts competing with its neighbouring parts then the machine will breakdown due to a mechanical failure. Not only does this condition hold good in the case of a machine, but also when it is concerning a human body or a human society. This is a crucial factor to running of any system ~ be it a simple or a complex machine and be it a village or an urban society.

Recently, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has started a campaign called “100 million for 100 million”. Currently, almost 168 million or 10 per cent of the world’s population in 5-17 age group, are trapped in labour and over half of them are exposed to hazardous work all over the world. A famous song reminds us that we are the world, we are the children. But there are still more than 100 million children out of school. The idea of the campaign is to mobilize 100 million youth across the world for shaping a better future of 100 million less-privileged children. Indeed, it can usher in an ideal world. If every one of us takes the responsibility of just one helpless child in our neighbouring locality then everyday in our calendar will truly be a real Merry Christmas!

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

