Merkel’s bloc to get votes of SPD as coalition

Berlin

Members of Germany’s Social Democratic Party have started voting on whether to enter a new coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc. The SPD’s 464,000 members took part in a postal ballot on Tuesday to approve a power-sharing deal with Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany party (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU).

Germany has been in a political stalemate and without a government since elections in September last year. Following marathon talks, Merkel renewed a “grand coalition” deal with the SPD, after making concessions on Europe and fiscal policy and giving the center-left party the finance, foreign affairs, and labor ministries.—Agencies