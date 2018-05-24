Merkel visit to China seen inspiring

Beijing

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will start her two-day visit to China on Thursday. It will be her first trip to China after her re-election and the 11th as the chancellor.

Merkel will visit South China’s Guangdong’s Shenzhen, which will be a new Chinese city where Merkel will leave her footprint. The chancellor has visited many Chinese cities and is known as one of the Western political leaders that know China the best.

Merkel has visited Beijing the most. It is the city that has witnessed the growing connection and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During her first visit to China after becoming chancellor in May 2006, Merkel had a walk in a Beijing park in the morning and exercised with local residents.—Agencies