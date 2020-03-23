Merkel in quarantine

BERLIN More than a billion people worldwide were confined to their homes on Sunday as the global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic passed 13,000 and more than 300,000 people were infected. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 65, went into voluntary quarantine after a doctor who vaccinated her tested positive for the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. She will undergo tests. Italy banned internal travel on Sunday in another attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Its death toll of 5,476 is the highest in the world. Italy, Spain and France were in virtual lockdown and several South American nations took similar measures to curb the contagion. —AN