Merkel has no time for retirement plans

Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the decision not to run for office again in 2021 has allowed her to focus on tackling the Coronavirus pandemic and other pressing problems during her final year in office. Merkel has seen her approval ratings rise during the pandemic but ruled out seeking a fifth term and remained coy about her post-retirement plans. “Of course it’s a special time if I don’t have to think about what the next election campaign will look like,” she told reporters during her annual news conference in Berlin. “But this gives me the possibility to concentrate on governing during this very challenging time.” The 66-year-old cited the pandemic as the main issue for the coming months, alongside the need for progress on climate change, Brexit and a pan-European migration policy.—Agencies