Meritocracy at universities essential: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir presided the 10th Senate meeting of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) held here at the President Office, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman presented President AJK with a detailed briefing and overview on the university’s academic achievements, ongoing development projects and matters relating to the establishment of MUST sub-campus at Pallandri.

The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, VC Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, Syed Shahid Mohi-ud-Din, Secretary Higher Education AJK, Mr. Awan Ahmad, DG Higher Education Commission (nominee of Chairman HEC), Dr. Muhammad Khan, Professor International Islamic University, other members of the Senate board, and senior faculty members of MUST.

President Azad Kashmir, who is also the Chancellor of AJK Public Sector Universities said that modern disciplines will be introduced at the tertiary level in order to produce competent graduates equipped with the requisite academic skills. He said that universities will focus on innovation and industry-based research work to help raise the educational standards in AJK Universities.—PR