Meritless society

Like many others, I strongly believe that in our Pakistani society today is 99% suffarish, including nepotism, cronyism, casteism, braderism, and 1% merit in appointments which is why every organization has become a “Family Organization OR Family Business.” But a vast majority of people firmly believe that there is no merit at all in this society. Where should the meritorious male and female go when those who could not even qualify for the posts are appointed in different organizations?

Where should the men of merit and intellect go when there is injustice within organizations and outside in the society? Many employees are feeling lost about this rule of injustice because their Annual Confidential Reports (which many contemptuously term as Annual Confidential Revenge) are written but not given promotion even after 15 years in the same grade. Is there anyone to take notice of the organized corruption and injustice in appointments and denial in promotions to the diligent and dynamic officers, not duffers and duds?

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

Related