Sukkur

A cheque distribution ceremony of “Need-based cum Merit Zakat Fund Releases” will be held on May 13 (Monday) at Allama I.I Kazi Hall of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur. According to a press release on Friday, Ex-Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion. While, SALU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Parveen Shah will preside over the ceremony. The cheques of “Need-based cum Merit Zakat Fund Releases” will be distributed among the students of various departments of the university in the ceremony. Research, strong academia-industry linkages and trained manpower are imperative to combat challenges facing the country. This was said by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while addressing the Academic Council meeting at New Senate Hall here Friday. He said research solutions to agriculture, common man and industry would help address different issues at the national level.—APP