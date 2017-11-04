Merit in danger

Annually thousands of students appear in university pre-entry tests with the desire and dream to be something in their life. They burn mid night oil to achieve the desired goal and keep the lamp of hope lit in the hearts of their parents. But unfortunately, they fall prey to the corrupt educational system.

Similarly on 22 October2017, about 21 thousand students from Sindh appeared in pre-entry test for medical universities, which was conducted under the supervision of country‘s well known institution, National Testing Service (NTS). However, it is blamed that prior to one day of test the test key was shared with number of students via social media, of course money is involved!

Nevertheless this is not the fresh allegation placed against NTS, but this time the evidences shared on social sites and awareness among students regarding their rights has made this issue of concern for the respective authorities. Very sorry to say, that we are already suffering from poor education system, over it business and compromise at merit will take us nowhere but towards mere devastation. Currently, students are on road demanding justice, protests are being recorded, voice is being raised for rights. If yet justice to them is delayed, then it will be considered as justice denied to them. Thus, merit is in danger.

Let the justice prevail and dig the merit out of danger which in result will answer to the question of thousands of students about their future. An adage, the worthy be victorious has become relevant in this case. Transparent investigation should be made about the leaked question paper. Culprits must be sent behind the bars then report must be made public and exam ought to be re-conducted. Eventually this will extinguish the anger and hopelessness among students.

YASH RAJ

Islamabad

