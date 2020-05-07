Merit being maintained in PHED: Nadeem

The Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department is promoting principles of meritocracy and transparency in pursuance of the vision and merit policy of the chief minister.

This goal has been achieved by giving the option of choosing posting in order of merit to 40 newly-recruited assistant engineers/sub divisional officers (BS-17) who have joined the department after passing the PPSC exam.

HUD & PHE Department Secretary Nadeem Mahbub informed in this regard that their posting orders have been issued against seats where there were no BS-17 SDOs are posted.

The principles of fairness and transparency are fully followed to maintain good governance based framework in the department, he added.

He said that after the PPSC interviews, lists of 30 candidates on open merit, 6 candidates against women quota, 4 candidates against special person’s quota and 2 candidates against minority quota were sent to the department.

Out of these, 40 SDOs reported to the department for their first posting.

Although the department reserves the right to post the newly recruited candidates wherever it deems fit, the incumbents were given a choice to select their posting stations in order of the merit list.

This administrative move is aimed to promote merit-based postings essential for effective governance model, he maintained.

Speaking at the orientation session, the secretary told that out of 88 vacant positions, 40 newly recruited SDOs have been posted at their preferred stations as per the government transfer policy that restricts postings at their domicile stations.

In order to ensure better service- delivery, the best working environment is imperative, he said.

The HUD & PHED is promoting a paradigm shift which shall result in greater public service experience and accountability mechanism. This choice of posting is part of the citizen-centric approach that shall, eventually, transform the public experience, he added. The same principle will be followed for the newly recruited overseers, he concluded.

The newly posted SDOs also spoke on the occasion and expressed their satisfaction over the posting system and appreciated the fact that they did not have to approach anyone or offer money to get a good posting.