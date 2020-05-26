Mercury to hit 48 degrees

Temperature is expected to rise to 48 degrees in some parts of Sindh as whole country experiences extremely hot weather.It is extremely hot in most of the country, especially in central and southern parts. However, dust-storm is expected in South Punjab during evening/night. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded in Padidan and Noorpur Thal was 49 degree Celsius. In major cities of Punjab where the maximum temperature in Lahore was 43. But it was even higher in other areas as it reached 47 in DG Khan, 46 in Multan and Bahawalpur, 45 in Sargodha, and 44 in Jhelum and Faisalabad. The Met Office has directed the people to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary traveling.