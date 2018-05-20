Mercury hits 42°C in metropolis as heat wave persists for second day

Special Correspondent

The country’s industrial hub again experienced heat wave on Saturday as the mercury touched as high as 42°C forcing Karachiites to stay at homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lack of incoming sea breeze was the primary reason to push the temperature to more than 40°C over the next 4-5 days.

The sea breeze may gain momentum pulling temperatures down slightly after the sun peaks and the evening starts blending into nightfall, the forecast read.

Citizens were advised to stay indoors during daytime and refrain from or postpone any outdoor activity unless absolutely necessary.

On the other hand, K-Electric, the metropolis’ sole supplier of electricity, maintained that it would try its best not to carry out load-shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings.

The power utility further said that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding due to the heat wave. Meanwhile, multiple areas across Karachi are facing power cuts for the past three to seven hours.

Moreover, residents protested for load-shedding and water shortage as Shamsi Society in the precinct of Shah Faisal Town resorted to burning tyres and blocking the roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality that created water shortage.

In another protest, people residing in Nazimabad No 2 staged a demonstration against the lack of water supply in their area, leading to a road blockade.