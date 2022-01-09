Mercury drops to 12 C, no more rainfall

The mercury dropped to 12 degree Celsius in the city on Saturday after recent wet spell, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report. “The sky will remain clear and no more rain is likely in Karachi,” the MET office said.

The PMD Friday said that the weather system that brought showers has exited Karachi. There are no chances of more rainfall in the city today, however, the metropolis can experience scattered drizzle, it added.

Northeastern winds blowing in the city with a wind speed of four kilometres per hour. The daytime temperature is expected to remain between 22-24 degree Celsius. The mercury will further drop in coming days, the PMD said.

The weather will remain cold and dry in other areas of the country. In last 24 hours, heavy rain lashed several areas of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some places in Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan and snowfall at mountains.

Maximum rainfall received in Rawalpindi (Chaklala 85 and Shamsabad 74mm), Islamabad (Airport 78mm, Golra 77mm, Zero POint, Bokra 74mm), Syedpur 70mm, Mangla 76mm, Lahore (Laxmi Chowk 74mm, Airport 64mm, Johar Town 60mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mughalpura 56mm, Shahi Qila 55mm, Shahdara, Nishtar Town 52mm).In Sindh rainfall recorded at Tando Jam 04mm, Larkana 03mm, Mithi 01mm.