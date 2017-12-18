As mercury drops, demand for seafood rises in twin cities

Zubair Qureshi

With steady fall in temperature and chilly winds rattling the windows and doors at nights, demand for sea food in the twin cities has gone up. Fish vendors are cashing in on the trend and setting up fried fish stalls outside their outlets to attract customers. However, for those who really know where the quality sea food could be found, there are only so many places that serve really good fish.

From Committee Chowk to Commercial Market and from College Road to Kartarpura the city is abuzz with people queuing up to buy fried fish by the kilo.

“Fish season is at its peak and we’re trying our best to cope with the orders,” said Sheikh Qaiser, owner of a fish shop in the Committee Chowk. Most fish vendors buy their produce at the garrison city’s fish market, located on Astabal Road near Novelty Cinema.

“We bring in saltwater fish from Karachi while freshwater fish is acquired from Mangla Dam and ponds and lakes around Mandi Bahauddin. Fish from Karachi is packed on ice and transported in large chiller units,” said a wholesaler at the fish market. “Mushka, pomfret, rahu, sighara, mali are available, while other varieties that are imported from aboard are also in the market,” he said, adding that fish season runs usually between September and April. According to another vendor Aziz, most people prefer deep-fried finger fish. “The recipe is quite simple; we marinated fish pieces with spices, pomegranate seed powder and salt. Those who prefer an additional spicy kick can spread chaat masala on it,” he said.

In the federal capital, among the famous and long-standing purveyors of deep fried finger fish are some restaurants in F-10 Markaz. One of the proprietors of a restaurant said, “We were still the first to introduce this kind of fish (finger fish) in Islamabad.” Since the owners of Orient come from Gujrat, their fish has a decidedly Punjabi flavour, high on spice and fried to a crisp. Generous helpings of a home-grown masala are sprinkled on top and it is served with an appetizing mint raita.

Tawa macchi (pan-fried fish) is also quite popular in Rawalpindi. Raw fish is marinated with spices and fried in hot oil on a large tawa. Many people, however, think this healthier than deep-fried fish. “It is crispier and tastier since it is fried in lesser oil,” said a customer who was waiting his turn. Tawa fish is drier than its deep-fried counterpart and is more appetizing without any carbohydrate-laden accompaniment. “Condiments like ketchup or mint chutney bring out the flavour even more.

One can eat more than one kg of the stuff and still not get indigestion,” said a vendor. Recently, another healthier kind of fish has caught on with residents of the garrison city known as khadda macchi. Khadda fish is a popular dish in Punjab and is baked on coal. The recipe is quite simple; the fish is coated with spices and allowed to rest for half an hour to soak in the flavour. It is then wrapped in foil and baked on glowing coal.